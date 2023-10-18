© 2023 KLCC

Siuslaw School District seeks to renew levy

KLCC | By Chrissy Ewald
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM PDT
The district office for the Siuslaw School District.
Siuslaw School District
Siuslaw School District in Florence is asking voters to renew its five-year levy in the November election.

Siuslaw School District in Florence is asking voters to renew its five-year levy in next month’s election.

The levy has supplied more than 8% of the district’s operating budget for the past 14 years.

If approved, the renewed levy would maintain the current tax rate, which district officials say costs the average homeowner in the district about $13 per month.

It’s projected to raise over $8.5 million for Siuslaw schools over the next five years. The money would go to a variety of programs, including vocational classes and smaller class sizes.

Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak said the levy is necessary to close a gap between state funding and student needs.

“The state funding budget is not adequate for general school operations," he said.

The deadline to return ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Politics & Government November 2023 electionSiuslaw School DistrictFlorence
Chrissy Ewald
Chrissy Ewald is a freelance reporter for KLCC. She first reported for KLCC as the 2023 Snowden Intern.
See stories by Chrissy Ewald