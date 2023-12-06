Lane County approves facility to divert food waste, recycling from landfill

Lane County commissioners have voted to move forward on a waste diversion facility that they hope will keep food waste and recycling out of the landfill.

The project was approved in a three-to-two vote. Commissioner Laurie Treiger said elected leaders have a responsibility to steward resources. In this case, that means extending the life of the county’s landfill and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“One thing we all share even though we have different opinions on a number of topics, we all have kids, or grandkids, and that’s really who this project is for,” she said.

Officials say the project will reduce future methane emissions from the Short Mountain landfill, a major source of greenhouse gasses in Lane County.

Commissioner David Loveall, who represents Springfield, voted against the project. He said many of his constituents oppose it, and he’s concerned with how the cost will impact garbage customers and businesses.

The county will cover around $35 million of the project's cost through rate increases and revenues from converting food waste into natural gas. The remaining $100 million will be covered by the private company, Bulk Handling Systems, that will construct and operate the facility.

