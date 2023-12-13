Roseburg commission rejects proposed campsite for unhoused

Roseburg leaders have rejected a proposed urban camping site for people experiencing homelessness.

The site, a lot on Winchester street, drew opposition from the surrounding neighborhood, as well as businesses in the area. During a recent Roseburg Homeless Commission hearing, many raised concerns about crime and impact on property values.

Commission member Gregory Brigham said searching for homeless shelters or camping sites has been extremely challenging.

“I also appreciate the staff's many, many hours of trying to find locations of fits and starts, and dead ends,” he said. “There just haven't been any perfect solutions.”

Commissioners said any site they choose will likely make some unhappy, but the Winchester site has too many issues to move forward.

The other site the city is considering, which the commission did not make any decisions about, is located on Northeast Ivan Street near Deer Creek. They will revisit that proposal in January.

Both sites would cost the city around $225,000 to purchase. The larger Winchester site had room for 40 to 50 tents, and the Ivan Street site has room for 30 to 40 tents.