Josephine County Commissioners pick new House Rep for District 3

The seat was recently vacated by Republican Lily Morgan, who left to become the city manager of Gold Hill.

On Tuesday, the commissioners interviewed five nominees, who were chosen by Republican precinct committee persons. On Thursday, they chose Yunker in a split vote, 2-1.

Yunker currently serves on the Grants Pass City Council. He’s also a veteran and works as a real estate agent.

In his interview, Yunker said he wants to make sure that local families have the right to make choices for themselves.

"The Salem, Portland way is being forced upon our county. We’ve always been a more conservative, independent people. Even though we have some diverse groups here, we’ve always been independent in how we raise our families than be told what to do," he said.

Yunker said he has lived in the county for 40 years. His website says his values include education freedom, individual rights and pro-life policies.

The 3rd District seat is also up for re-election next year, starting with the primary in May. Yunker has already filed to run.

"I think I'm the only candidate here that's got a team ready to go," he said Tuesday. "I believe I'm ready for that. I have a team ready to go."

During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Dan DeYoung, who did not vote for Yunker, pointed out that the nominees who were not chosen have another chance.

"So if you wish to get into the campaign mode, you can step right into that. That's a pretty good chunk to bite off. But you all have another bite at the apple," DeYoung said.

The board's decision will be sent to the Secretary of State to finalize the process.

