Oregon extends window to anonymously give up infants

Oregon is extending the window for parents to anonymously give up their newborn infants.

Since 2002, the state’s safe surrender law has let parents legally drop off babies for up to 30 days after their birth. Starting in January, that’ll increase to 60 days.

The new bill passed without opposition earlier this year. Supporters say it provides options for parents facing issues like drug addiction or sex trafficking.

“Giving women and families that are struggling more opportunity to make sure that their child is safe is really commendable in the state,” said Rep. Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point.

The designated drop-off sites include hospitals, police stations and fire departments. Parents don’t have to provide personal information, but infants must be handed to an employee and show no signs of abuse.

McIntire said she hopes future legislation will make the process fully faceless, in order to further reduce barriers for those facing crises. She proposes specially-designed infant-holding areas.

“It would offer women one more level of being able to do the right thing, without any shame or guilt being bestowed on them by looks from people,” said McIntire.

Outside of the 60-day period, leaving a child is considered child abandonment, a Class C felony in Oregon.

