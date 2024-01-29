© 2024 KLCC

Oregon lawmaker wants to remove ‘incumbency’ identifier from ballot

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 29, 2024 at 3:24 PM PST
A ballot is pictured with an official election mail envelope.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
A state lawmaker wants the state to stop allowing judge candidates to identify as incumbents on the ballot.

Judges are the only elected officials in Oregon who are identified as incumbents on the ballot.

One lawmaker wants to change that, saying it gives an unfair advantage.

The best place for information about a judge’s qualifications is in the voters guide, where the public can fairly compare candidates' experience, said Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity.

“Their credentials are all laid out equally,” she said. “On the ballot, there is a perceived advantage with a title.”

She said Oregon is one of just four states that identifies which judge candidate is the incumbent. The others are Maryland, Michigan and Minnesota.

Scharf testified in support of her proposal to an interim House Committee this month. Lawmakers will consider the proposal during their February session.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
