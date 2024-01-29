Oregon lawmaker wants to remove ‘incumbency’ identifier from ballot

Judges are the only elected officials in Oregon who are identified as incumbents on the ballot.

One lawmaker wants to change that, saying it gives an unfair advantage.

The best place for information about a judge’s qualifications is in the voters guide, where the public can fairly compare candidates' experience, said Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity.

“Their credentials are all laid out equally,” she said. “On the ballot, there is a perceived advantage with a title.”

She said Oregon is one of just four states that identifies which judge candidate is the incumbent. The others are Maryland, Michigan and Minnesota.

Scharf testified in support of her proposal to an interim House Committee this month. Lawmakers will consider the proposal during their February session.

