Chavez-DeRemer introduces resolution praising IVF, Dems slam as ‘disingenuous’

This story was originally published by the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Oregon, joined with two other vulnerable Republicans to introduce a resolution saying Congress supports in vitro fertilization, though their proposal wouldn’t actually do anything to protect access to the fertility treatment.

The proposal from Chavez-DeRemer and Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Michelle Steel of California takes up just more than one page and states that the House of Representatives supports access to IVF treatments, “remains committed to common sense policies that enable families to grow and thrive” and “recognizes the fundamental truth that life is precious.”

It follows a February ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos and fertilized eggs counted as children under state law, causing several IVF clinics in the state to halt their work. IVF relies on producing and harvesting multiple eggs, which are then fertilized in a lab to create multiple embryos and then implanted directly into the uterus. Clinics often store unused embryos in case the procedure doesn’t work or parents want to have another child.

After the Alabama ruling, Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate introduced bills to protect access to IVF nationwide. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, blocked quick passage of the Senate bill earlier this week. The House bill, cosponsored by Oregon Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Val Hoyle and Andrea Salinas, awaits a committee hearing.

Chavez-DeRemer hasn’t signed on to either Democratic proposal. Her communications director, Aaron Britt, said in an email that Chavez-DeRemer chose the resolution because she wanted to act quickly and is still exploring options for federal protections for IVF.

“The congresswoman wanted to introduce this resolution quickly to make it clear that she supports IVF and strongly believes it needs to be protected,” Britt said. “She is working with her colleagues to explore options for offering protections on the federal level, but in the meantime, the congresswoman believes states need to take this seriously and act to support access to IVF.”

In a statement, Chavez-DeRemer urged state legislatures to act to protect IVF. The Alabama Legislature approved bills Thursday to protect IVF clinics from civil and criminal liability.

“As a mom, I have deep empathy for women who want to start a family – or grow their family – but are feeling helpless due to infertility,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “IVF treatment is proven to be a safe and effective health care option not only for these women, but also for many couples who want to have children. I’m introducing this resolution because it’s important to make it clear that IVF needs to be protected. Moving forward, I hope state legislatures will take action as needed to support IVF access.”

Chavez-DeRemer’s Democratic opponents and national groups including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC quickly jumped on her proposed resolution. Democrats view her shifting stances on abortion rights at various points in her political career – Chavez-DeRemer described herself as “pro-choice,” pledged to always vote against abortion and promised to oppose national abortion bans – as a liability in the Democratic-leaning 5th Congressional District.

State Rep. Janelle Bynum, who is vying for the 5th District Democratic nomination, tweeted that IVF has helped many Oregonians, adding “It’s now under attack because Republican anti-choice politicians like my opponent, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, would rather posture for political points than actually protect our access to reproductive freedoms.”

Central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner, also vying for the Democratic nomination, said the proposal is what voters have come to expect from Chavez-DeRemer.

“Whether it’s banning abortion, blocking access to contraception, or now denying access to infertility treatments, they are obsessed with denying Oregonians their right to health care and the freedom to make their own decisions,” McLeod-Skinner said. “I will always protect reproductive rights and the right of all Oregon families to make their own health care decisions.”

The Democratic House Majority PAC slammed Chavez-DeRemer’s resolution and statement as “superficial,” and DCCC spokesman Dan Gottlieb said Oregonians can see through her “disingenuous move.”

“It couldn’t be more clear that Chavez-DeRemer wants politicians to decide if, how, and when a woman should start a family – rather than just signing onto the bill that would actually protect IVF access nationwide,” he said.

