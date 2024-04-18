Some Democrats in Oregon will vote ‘Uncommitted’ in presidential primary, protesting Gaza conflict

Protestors argue their support is not something Biden can afford to lose in a close race with former President Donald Trump. As the presidential primary continues across the country, hundreds of thousands of people are voting “Uncommitted” in presidential primaries as part of a movement protesting President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict in Gaza.

Now some Oregonians are looking to send Biden a clear message in next month’s primary: Barring an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, he cannot count on their vote in November.

“If [Biden] doesn’t listen to the people who are voting for him, he’s going to lose us,” said Yasmine Barghouty, 44, of Tigard, who is Palestinian American.

The movement has found momentum in about two dozen states so far, and Oregon is one of the latest. Organizers believe they represent a significant voting bloc in the state, where 994,493 voters are registered Democrats, according to data released this month by the secretary of state’s office.

Barghouty and others are calling for the Biden administration to stop providing military aid to Israel and open the borders to Gaza for food, medicine and water to reach those who are suffering. They argue that their support is not something Biden can afford to lose in a close race with former President Donald Trump.

“This should bring fear to the administration,” said Barghouty, whose parents fled the Palestinian territories during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

