Corvallis Democrats compete to succeed Dan Rayfield in the Oregon House

For nearly a decade, Dan Rayfield has represented Corvallis in the Oregon House of Representatives. Now he’s running for statewide office, leaving a rare opening in his heavily Democratic district.

In this month’s primary, two Corvallis Democrats are competing for his seat. Whoever wins there will likely secure their path to office, as there is no Republican in this race.

Registered Democrats in House District 16 will choose between Sarah Finger McDonald and Sami Al-Abdrabbuh.

On paper, there aren’t too many differences between the two—they both identify as progressives, serve on the Corvallis School Board, and work at Oregon State University.

However, the candidates say it's their unique backgrounds and academic expertise that set them apart.

Sarah Finger McDonald

McDonald is an academic advisor and gun safety advocate who founded the state chapter of Moms Demand Action. She said a spot in Salem would be an extension of that work.

“I've seen in my advocacy how important it is to have people at the table who are willing to listen and work hard,” said McDonald. “And I want to be one of those people.”

Her endorsements include Corvallis Mayor Charles Maughan, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle, and former Oregon Governor Kate Brown, plus the American Federation of Teachers Oregon and the Oregon Nurses Association.

McDonald said as a woman and a mother, she’ll be committed to protecting reproductive care. As a cancer survivor, she said she’s experienced the delays of the healthcare system, and will fight for more oversight of large providers.

“I have not only an understanding of issues that affect our families, but a deep compassion,” said McDonald. “I feel these issues because I live them in my daily life.”

McDonald also has a PhD in Horticulture and says that will help her lead work on better agricultural practices.

“I really want to go and work across the aisle, so that we can build the sustainability of our agricultural system and protect our natural resources,” she said. “Those are two things that Oregonians really value.”

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh

Al-Abdrabbuh is an engineer, the former chair of the Corvallis School Board, and the President of the Oregon School Boards Association.

“As a president of a statewide association, I bring the perspective of building bridges across the urban-rural divide and across partisan affiliations,” he said.

He’s been endorsed by former U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, Corvallis Professional Firefighters, and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, as well as several other unions representing manual laborers.

"I have business experience. I balanced budgets," said Al-Abdrabbuh. "I have longer experience in public budgets as well with school districts."

Al-Abdrabbuh also said he’s proud of his advocacy for the Student Success Act, and his help pushing for more state school funding in the previous biennium.

And he said with a dissertation focused on emergency preparedness, he’ll help get Oregon’s communities ready for an earthquake or natural disaster.

“We need to have a legislator who actually has invested in studying this matter very deeply and understands the differences between symptoms and root causes, in emergencies and crises,” said Al-Abdrabbuh. "And that's something I really bring unique perspective on."

Al-Abdrabbuh previously ran for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, coming in third place in the Democratic primary which nominated eventual Representative Val Hoyle.



Shared Priorities

The candidates both say they're concerned about housing prices in Corvallis, and how that's affecting school enrollment.

State of Oregon House District 16 includes most of Corvallis and the rural areas to its North, including the community of Adair Village.

"I want to add workforce housing for people in our community," said Al-Abdrabbuh. "We'll make sure that housing is more affordable, whether you want to own your first home and be able to afford mortgage, or if you're a renter that wants to be able to rent, live, shop and work in Corvallis."

In office, both candidates say they would also work to reform how public schools are funded in Oregon, to ensure students are protected and provided for.

"We still are using a 30 year old funding model that doesn't really reflect the needs of our kids today, or the services that schools provide now to to students in their families," said McDonald. "We need to ensure that when we make investments in things like literacy programs, that those are using proven educational strategies, and that we have oversight."

They also hope to create more green infrastructure to fight climate change. McDonald said renters need more accessible charging stations, so they can make the switch to electric vehicles. Al-Abdrabbuh said the state needs a smarter power grid that is more efficient and resilient in a wildfire.



Replacing Rayfield

During his time in office, Rayfield has become one of the state’s most high-profile Democrats, including a two-year stint as Oregon House Speaker.

In conversation with KLCC, both candidates praised Rayfield's leadership, but said they were ready to step into his shoes.

“I look forward to continuing his legacy and work making sure community members are heard, and they have access to the legislature,” said Al-Abdrabbuh. “I'll be the same person who serves on the school board, where people can reach me and people can find me and people can drive solutions.”

McDonald said since there's no Republican candidate to run against in the fall, she'd get a head-start on networking as a freshman legislator.

“One of the reasons Rayfield has been so successful is he has really built strong relationships and partnerships in the House, and that's something I'm also committed to doing,” said McDonald.

Oregon has closed primaries, meaning only Democrats can choose who will most likely win the Corvallis-area House seat. Ballots are due May 21.

