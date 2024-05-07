Toledo voters have a second shot at a new water tank

Last fall, Toledo voters rejected a bond that would have moved its police station out of a tsunami zone and replaced a corroded and aging water tank.

This month, voters in the Lincoln County community have a second chance to fund the tank replacement on its own.

City of Toledo A photo of the Ammon Road tank, from a 2024 inspection.

Toledo Mayor Rod Cross said he believes most citizens support replacing the Ammon Road tank. However, he told KLCC it will take a bigger turnout than in the fall, when fewer than 600 voters cast ballots.

“I and several of my councilors were out, for lack of a better word, beating the bushes," he said, "and trying to get people to make sure that, not only are they registered to vote, but that they will send in their ballot.”

Cross said having a new tank will help ensure the city can maintain water pressure, even if the power goes out. He said it’s cheaper to replace the tank than repair it, because it needs to be brought up to seismic standards.

If it passes, the $2.65 million dollar bond will cost residents 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, slightly less than a current city general obligation bond, which expires in June.

Cross said the city will address moving the police to a safer location at a future time.

