Lisa Fragala claims victory in race for Oregon House District 8 seat

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:14 AM PDT
Lisa Fragala smiles.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Lisa Fragala smiles after announcing her primary victory at an election watch party in Eugene.

The race to replace longtime state lawmaker Paul Holvey in the Eugene-area District 8 legislative seat showed strong favor for Lisa Fragala on Election Night.

At a watch party in downtown Eugene, Fragala thanked the crowd for giving her an apparent primary victory over fellow Democrat Doyle Canning. As of Tuesday night, initial returns showed Fragala leading with 75% of the votes over Canning's 25%.

As a longtime educator, Fragala attributed the election outcome to relationships she’s built with people in District 8.

“I knocked doors this last week and I met students that I taught in kindergarten who are graduating from college," she said. "People know me and they’ve seen the work that I’ve been doing in this community for two decades and so they know the kind of state representative I will be.”

Four female elected officials pose in Eugene.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Female elected officials flank Lisa Fragala at a watch party in Eugene after her House District 8 win. Left to right, Eugene City Counselor Lindsie Leech, Lane County Commissioner Health Buch, Lisa Fragala and Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger.

Fragala said she’ll get right to work talking and thinking about bills on issues like housing, health care, education and climate.

No Republicans filed to run for the seat.
Politics & Government May 2024 primaryLisa FragalaDoyle CanningHouse District 8
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
