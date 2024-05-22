Lisa Fragala claims victory in race for Oregon House District 8 seat

The race to replace longtime state lawmaker Paul Holvey in the Eugene-area District 8 legislative seat showed strong favor for Lisa Fragala on Election Night.

At a watch party in downtown Eugene, Fragala thanked the crowd for giving her an apparent primary victory over fellow Democrat Doyle Canning. As of Tuesday night, initial returns showed Fragala leading with 75% of the votes over Canning's 25%.

As a longtime educator, Fragala attributed the election outcome to relationships she’s built with people in District 8.

“I knocked doors this last week and I met students that I taught in kindergarten who are graduating from college," she said. "People know me and they’ve seen the work that I’ve been doing in this community for two decades and so they know the kind of state representative I will be.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Female elected officials flank Lisa Fragala at a watch party in Eugene after her House District 8 win. Left to right, Eugene City Counselor Lindsie Leech, Lane County Commissioner Health Buch, Lisa Fragala and Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger.

Fragala said she’ll get right to work talking and thinking about bills on issues like housing, health care, education and climate.

No Republicans filed to run for the seat.

