Proposal to create Row River Valley Fire District appears to be passing

The proposal to create a new fire district in the Row River Valley in South Lane County appears to have passed. Initial election results show more than 61% voting yes.

Row River Valley residents are dependent on neighboring communities and a local volunteer group for fire service.

Sue Brown, one of the organizers behind efforts to form the new fire district, said having stations close by will save lives.

"Right now, if you call for an emergency, we get somebody from Cottage Grove,” she said. “Once our district forms, we will have fire stations and satellite stations no further than five miles away from somebody's house."

Row River Fire Response, a non-profit that’s been gathering equipment and training volunteers, has also acquired land for the new stations.

Organizers behind the ballot effort also hoped forming a district would lower insurance rates and help protect the valley from wildfires.

Brown said the community is ready to get to work on the new district as soon as the election is certified.