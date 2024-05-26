© 2024 KLCC

Lane County holds “I voted” student art contest

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published May 26, 2024 at 6:32 AM PDT
A ballot is pictured with an official election mail envelope.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Art created by students will appear alongside ballots in the November election.

Lane County is hoping to encourage students to get involved in the elections process through an art contest.

Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson said many voters want an “I voted” sticker when they return their ballots - but that’s difficult to provide in a vote by mail state.

She’s hoping to instead send a coloring page along with ballots.

"We wanted to create that same kind of joy about voting,” she said. “So we came up with an ‘I voted’ coloring contest."

Dawson said the contest is open to students from preschool to college.

“Whatever age you are, if you’re attending university or vocational school, we would love for you to submit a design,” she said.

The deadline for designs is August 1 and the top four will be chosen to be included in November election materials.

The designs must by black and white to allow voters or their families to color them in. Dawson said one design from each age group, elementary, middle and high school as well as college or vocational school.

Information about the contest and an entry form are available on the county’s website.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
