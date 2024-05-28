© 2024 KLCC

Last week's primary election tracking to having lowest turnout in Oregon history

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Bryce Dole
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:13 PM PDT
A ballot drop box sits alongside a street. Words on the box read: "Lane County Elections Official Ballot Drop Box" and "This box monitored by 24 hour video surveillance."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A Lane County Elections ballot drop box sits on the curb in front of the Coburg City Hall.

This year’s primary election is on track to see one of the lowest voter turnouts in Oregon’s history.

As of Tuesday morning, only 33.6% of the state’s registered voters had returned their ballots.

Ballots are still being counted, but the total so far is slightly less than 2018, when the state saw the lowest voter turnout rate since 1960.

Tuesday is the last day for the state to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail.

