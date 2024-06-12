New Oregon Planned Parenthood CEOs temporarily pause effort to dissolve current political arm

The leaders of Oregon’s two Planned Parenthood affiliates have temporarily delayed their effort to dissolve the organization’s political arm.

After a meeting Tuesday night, the leaders have said they will wait a week to push to restructure the part of Planned Parenthood that is responsible for political outreach and lobbying in Oregon. They will also wait until after the coming November election for any changes to take effect.

“After careful reflection and examination of what we need to continue to serve our patients, we will be restructuring after this election cycle to rebuild for the future,” Amy Handler, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, and Sara Kennedy, CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, said in a statement. “We are committed to entering 2025 stronger than ever with resolve, political power, and a steadfast commitment to health equity and to the patients who need us the most.”

The two new leaders of Oregon’s Planned Parenthood surprised many longtime advocates with their decision to dissolve and several voiced concerns about the future of reproductive rights in the state.

While states across the country are restricting access to abortion and other reproductive health care in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Oregon has been able to expand abortion access, sending millions of dollars to health care providers and opening a new health clinic in Ontario.

Jennifer Williamson, a former Democratic state lawmaker and former interim leader of Planned Parenthood Advocacy of Oregon, said there is a reason for that: the political arm of Planned Parenthood has long been an influential voice in Salem.

“At this point in time with this much on the line with reproductive health care, this infighting is ridiculous,” Williamson said. “We worked so hard in this state to get where we are with reproductive health care, the protections are taken for granted.”

