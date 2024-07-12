© 2024 KLCC

Corvallis to retire 39-year-old logo

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:12 AM PDT
A 2018 photo of Corvallis City Hall.
Steve Morgan
/
Wikimedia Commons
A 2018 photo of Corvallis City Hall.
Corvallis officials are preparing to retire their 39-year-old city logo.
Courtesy of the city of Corvallis
Corvallis officials are preparing to retire their 39-year-old city logo.

Next week, the City of Corvallis will unveil a new logo, replacing its current 39-year-old branding.

Corvallis Public Information Officer Patrick Rollens said the city’s current logo—a courthouse, trees and mountain—sometimes causes confusion.

"So the courthouse is the Benton County Courthouse, not City Hall, and then the mountain in the background is Marys Peak which is on our skyline, but it's outside Philomath," he said.

He said the new logo and other branding updates, designed by a local business with input from the community, will be more digitally friendly and more specific to Corvallis. The logo will be mostly text and the other branding updates will include native plants and beavers.

The new design will be unveiled during Monday’s city council meeting and will roll out in November.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
