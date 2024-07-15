© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene to hold open house for new city hall

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:06 AM PDT
The South side of the new Eugene City Hall campus.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The South side of the new Eugene City Hall campus.

Eugene residents can celebrate the grand opening of their new city hall on July 18.

The complex, formerly the headquarters for Eugene Water & Electric Board, still has a working fountain and a view of the Willamette River. It has slightly more room for city council meetings and houses a significant portion of city services.

Eugene’s new City Hall has some features salvaged from the old site on Pearl Street- which was demolished 10 years ago. It also will have some art that has been in storage for the last several years.

The city made several improvements to the building including all-gender restrooms, ADA accessible surfaces and a new touchless screening device to detect weapons and other prohibited items at the entrance of city council chambers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

City Council will return from their short summer break to meet in the new building on July 24.
Tags
Politics & Government EugeneEugene City HallEWEBCity of Eugene
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content