Eugene to hold open house for new city hall

Eugene residents can celebrate the grand opening of their new city hall on July 18.

The complex, formerly the headquarters for Eugene Water & Electric Board, still has a working fountain and a view of the Willamette River. It has slightly more room for city council meetings and houses a significant portion of city services.

Eugene’s new City Hall has some features salvaged from the old site on Pearl Street- which was demolished 10 years ago. It also will have some art that has been in storage for the last several years.

The city made several improvements to the building including all-gender restrooms, ADA accessible surfaces and a new touchless screening device to detect weapons and other prohibited items at the entrance of city council chambers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

City Council will return from their short summer break to meet in the new building on July 24.

