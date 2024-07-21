Lane County Planning Commission votes against a gravel mine near Oakridge

The Lane County Planning Commission has voted against a potential gravel mine near Oakridge. But that doesn’t mean the project is dead.

The Old Hazeldell Quarry would be located on TV Butte. Nearby residents have expressed concerns about pollution, noise, and impacts on the local elk population.

On Thursday, the County’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the quarry’s application be denied.

A report by county staff had found that plans to address noise, loss-of-habitat, and other conflicts were inadequate. Staff also said the area impacted by the quarry may be larger than what's been suggested previously.

Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen opposes the project. He believes testimony from community members has made a difference.

“Unanimous is as good as it gets, so I’m very happy with the current state of affairs," said Cutchen. "But we still have [a] ways to go here.”

The application now goes to the Lane County Board of Commissioners, which doesn’t have to follow the Planning Commission's recommendation. A hearing hasn't yet been scheduled.

In 2021, the Board rejected the proposal in a 3-2 vote. Of the currently-serving commissioners who were in office at that time, Pat Farr voted for the quarry, while Heather Buch and Laurie Trieger voted against it.

Sabrina Ratkowski, the director of the advocacy group Save TV Butte, said she's hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. She said she'll continue to build a legal fund to fight this project.

"Until we know that this thing is 100% squashed, we will not stop fighting," she said, "and we will not let our guard down."

Representatives of the Old Hazeldell Quarry have not responded to multiple requests for comment from KLCC.

