Cottage Grove candidates will have only one day to file for recalled city council seats

Six out of seven Cottage Grove City Council seats will be up for election this November after an apparently successful recall effort last month.

Four seats were already scheduled to appear on the ballot, an at-large position, Ward 2, Ward 4 and the mayor who is also a member of the city council.

Anyone can file for those positions between now and August 27.

An apparently successful recall effort last month placed two additional seats on the ballot; Ward 1 and an at large position.

According to the city recorders office, Cottage Grove staff aren't allowed to accept filings for those seats until they are officially vacant on August 26 when the recall is certified.

That means anyone interested will have only one day to file.

To qualify candidates must have lived in the city for a year. They’ll also need to either pay a $15 fee or gather enough signatures.

The Cottage Grove recorder's office says it is providing packets candidates can fill out in advance and drop off on filing day.

Filing for the two recalled seats will close at 5 p.m. on August 27.