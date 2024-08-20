Despite calls for public vote, Lane continues with food waste diversion project

Lane County Commissioners voted Tuesday to finance a planned waste processing facility.

The project, known as IMERF or Clean Lane, will divert methane-producing food waste from the Short Mountain Landfill to the new facility. There it will be turned into natural gas the county, or others, can use as fuel.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, commissioners considered the project’s funding and several updates to its contract with Bulk Handling Systems, the private company that will finance and operate part of the facility.

Lane County has raised garbage rates to cover their share, a move several trash haulers and customers have criticized including Sanipac District Manager Chris Kjar.

During Tuesday’s meeting he asked commissioners to send the project to voters instead of moving it to the next stage of the process.

"If it lives up to its promises, then great," he said. "If (it has) issues and problems, at least the people have made their choice. ... That way public trust in recycling can be maintained, which is the real legacy we want to leave for our children."

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting both Sanipac and Apex recycling appealed directly to their customers - asking them to oppose the project.

Citing public concern, both Commissioners David Loveall and Ryan Ceniga pushed for the project to be decided by voters.

“I don’t know how in good conscience we can’t at this point,” Ceniga said.

Several board members at the Emerald People’s Utility District also raised concerns - saying the utility is already collecting methane from Lane County’s landfill. They argued diverting methane-producing food waste away from the landfill would reduce the amount of electricity they’re able to generate, impacting their customers.

In a presentation Tuesday, Public Works Director Dan Hurley said EPUD has captured and diverted a fair amount of greenhouse gasses, but there are still significant emissions leaking into the atmosphere.

The project does have its supporters, including the Eugene Chamber of Commerce, who argued it was an innovative opportunity to address climate change and add jobs.

During Tuesday’s meeting Beyond Toxics Director Lisa Arkin also expressed support for the project - arguing the county should be doing what it can to reduce its reliance on landfills.

“Landfills are our third largest emitter of greenhouse gasses,” she said. “This project will reduce our contribution to climate change.”

Commissioner Health Buch said the county’s getting a good deal - a significant private investment, a tax credit and extending the life of their landfill.

“The fiscal implications of saving millions and millions of dollars makes this a slam dunk,” she said.

The county’s share of the project is roughly $35 million dollars. Bulk Handling Systems will cover the $100 million in equipment costs. The remaining $15 million will be covered with a tax credit.

In a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioners decided to continue on schedule. Clean Lane is set to open at the end of next year.

