Hundreds of noncitizens were registered to vote in Oregon through state error

More than 300 noncitizens have been added to Oregon’s voter rolls over the last three years, after lawmakers passed a bill allowing people to obtain drivers licenses in the state without proving citizenship, according to a recent review by the state’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services division.

Just two of those people have actually voted in the time since, according to a source with knowledge of the issue.

Even so, the discovery of the unintended registrations — attributed to human error on the part of DMV workers — is likely to become a matter of interest less than two months before a presidential election. It comes at a time national Republicans have been increasingly raising claims about noncitizens voting.

According to sources aware of the matter, 306 non-voters have made their way onto voter rolls due to the intersection of two laws. The first — Oregon’s pioneering motor voter law — automatically registers people to vote when they receive or renew a driver’s license in the state. The law has been hailed for expanding Oregon’s voter base since going into effect in 2016.

The second is a 2019 bill that allowed people to obtain driving privileges in the state without first showing proof of citizenship. The law, passed almost entirely along party lines, went into place in 2021. But registrants were not supposed to be included in automatic voter registration, and it was unclear Friday afternoon how the errors occurred.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Gov. Tina Kotek’s office did not respond to questions about the issue when OPB asked. Willamette Week first reported on the discovery.

State Treasurer Tobias Read, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state, issued a statement Friday saying he was “appalled” by the discovery.

“The responsibility for managing our election system lies with the Secretary of State’s office,” Read said in a statement. “No voters should be added to the registration rolls until the Secretary of State has been able to independently verify that the data it receives from any source is accurate and complete. I hope that the current Secretary of State will work quickly to protect the integrity of our system.”

State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, the Republican nominee for secretary of state this year, did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The issue of noncitizen voting has been a political hot button this year, with former President Donald Trump repeatedly pressing lawmakers in his party to take action on the matter.

“Noncitizen Illegal Migrants are getting the right to vote, being pushed by crooked Democrat Politicians who are not being stopped by an equally dishonest Justice Department,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in July, according to CNN.

At Trump’s insistence, Republicans are considering tying a bill to require that voters provide a proof of citizenship to a spending bill that would avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

“There are a number of states who have shown they have noncitizens on their voter rolls. That is enough to create chaos in the election. And we have to stop it,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told CNN recently.

Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced that routine reviews by elections officials over the last three years had removed more than 6,500 “potential noncitizens” from the state’s voter rolls. More than 1,900 of those people had a voter history, according to Abbott’s release.

In Ohio, a recent review found 597 people who’d registered to vote despite not being active citizens. According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, that included 138 people “who appear to have cast a ballot in an Ohio election during the time state and federal records show they lacked citizenship status.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.