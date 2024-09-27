Central Coast Fire seeks new 5-year operations levy to maintain current staffing

Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue in Waldport is asking voters to approve a higher property tax in this November’s election.

Passage of the Measure 21-230 would mean a 60-cent increase to the current operational levy of $1.27 per $1,000 assessed property value. That adds up to a $150 annual increase on a property assessed at $250,000. In the Lincoln County Voter Pamphlet, the district compares the increase to the price of a streaming subscription.

Revenues from operational levies may be used to pay for staffing. The district has nine employees and mutual aid agreements with fire departments in Yachats, Seal Rock, Alsea and Newport. Central Coast Fire & Rescue responds to more than 1,000 calls a year for fires, medical emergencies, car crashes and water rescues.

According to the ballot summary, it is estimated Measure 21-230 would raise approximately:

$932,425.01 in tax revenues for 2025-2026

$960,397.76 in tax revenues for 2026-2027

$989,209.69 in tax revenues for 2027- 2028

$1,018,885.98 in tax revenues for 2028-2029

$1,049,452.56 for 2029-2030.

Former Fire District 7 board member Todd Holt opposes the measure. In an opposition argument in the Lincoln County Voter’s Pamphlet, he posited the Central Coast Fire seeks additional tax revenues to cover personnel costs because the district has not maintained an adequate volunteer firefighter program.

“Rural districts like ours typically rely more heavily on volunteerism as a result of a smaller population and tax base. Central Coast has chosen to ignore this practice, employing ONLY full-time paid staff," he wrote. “The volunteer program at Central Coast has been destroyed by a lack of follow-through and proper management by the current Chief.”

Central Oregon Coast Fire Chief Jamie Mason and District Board President Greg Dunn did not respond to multiple requests by KLCC for comment on the proposed levy.

The Central Coast Fire & Rescue Facebook page invites voters to a Measure 21-230 Q&A Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 125 Alsea Hwy., Waldport.

