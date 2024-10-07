© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free online income tax filing will be available next year for many Oregon residents

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM PDT
Tax forms with a computer mouse sitting on top, as well as a pen and a mug
Pixabay
Next year many Oregon residents will be able to file both their state, and federal income taxes online for free thanks to an expansion of the IRS's Direct File program.

Next tax season, Oregon will join a group of states that have access to the IRS’s direct file program.

Direct File’s expansion into Oregon will allow taxpayers to file both their federal, and state returns online for free.

The IRS rolled out a limited pilot program this year - and will expand eligibility next year. The Oregon Department of Revenue anticipates that roughly 640,000 Oregon residents will be able to file their income taxes online for free under the 2025 guidelines.

In a press release announcing the expansion, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek called the expansion a “game changer for taxpayers.”

“This free filing option is an equitable opportunity to save Oregonians time and money, regardless of their income,” she said.

There are still some limitations: only people who have W-2’s can use Direct File. Those who are self-employed, own businesses or have alternative sources of income like capital gains, are not eligible for the program.
Tags
Politics & Government OregonTaxesIRS
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White