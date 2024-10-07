Free online income tax filing will be available next year for many Oregon residents

Next tax season, Oregon will join a group of states that have access to the IRS’s direct file program.

Direct File’s expansion into Oregon will allow taxpayers to file both their federal, and state returns online for free.

The IRS rolled out a limited pilot program this year - and will expand eligibility next year. The Oregon Department of Revenue anticipates that roughly 640,000 Oregon residents will be able to file their income taxes online for free under the 2025 guidelines.

In a press release announcing the expansion, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek called the expansion a “game changer for taxpayers.”

“This free filing option is an equitable opportunity to save Oregonians time and money, regardless of their income,” she said.

There are still some limitations: only people who have W-2’s can use Direct File. Those who are self-employed, own businesses or have alternative sources of income like capital gains, are not eligible for the program.

