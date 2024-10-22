Long-serving Democrat faces challenger for Springfield's seat in the Oregon House

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.

A long-serving Democrat is facing a challenge from a Republican business leader for Springfield’s seat in the Oregon House of Representatives.

House District 7 has more Democrats than Republicans, although there are more non-affiliated voters than in either party individually. In 2022, the incumbent won by around 4%—the smallest margin of any of his previous House races.

John Lively (D)

John Lively has represented Springfield in the state House for 12 years. A self-described moderate, he said the state’s largest issues don’t have simple fixes.

“When you serve in the legislature, there's always more issues that you've worked on during your time there that you want to try to help incrementally solve," said Lively. "That's why I'm running—to try to be part of some larger conversations about some solutions for challenges we face in Oregon.”

Steve Smith / The Office of John Lively

As a veteran lawmaker in the majority party, Lively has chaired several committees. He currently holds the gavel for the House's interim Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment.

If re-elected, Lively said he wants to work to increase energy production, in order to prevent future blackouts in Oregon. And he said the state needs to find long-term funding for its worsening wildfire seasons.

Lively also said he would work to develop new road-use fees. These would supplement and eventually replace the current gas tax, to account for the rising number of electric vehicles.

Speaking on housing supply, Lively said the state has fallen behind. But he said there are opportunities for less expensive developments, such as by helping to convert motels and other existing buildings into apartments.

Several large unions have endorsed Lively, as have Oregon's U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The progressive Working Families Party has cross-nominated the candidate.

In addition, Lively is also the Independent Party of Oregon's nominee. He said he and the party agree that Oregon needs open primaries, so more independents can participate in the democratic process.

Cory Burket (R)

Cory Burket is a senior estimator with LJ Pearson Construction, and a Project Manager for Construction Specialty Supply. He said Springfield is a blue-collar community, and he wants to represent that voice in office.

“There's a deep relatability of where families are at right now—just struggling with the continued rising cost of living," said Burket. "So I'm hoping that those experiences bring about a relatability and perhaps a fresh perspective that I think is needed in the state.”

Cory Burket for Springfield

Burket said he’d look to incentivize housing development by cutting down on state regulations, and loosening the criteria around affordable housing.

Meanwhile, he said the state’s homeless and drug policies need to shift away from a culture of enabling, and hold people accountable to their community.

He said the state should be supporting shelters that require sobriety, and empowering local law enforcement.

"What's really needed is a sense of community. Because when you have that, you have a sense of accountability," said Burket. "If you just give someone shelter, but you're not coming alongside of them with resources and accountability, then you're not setting them up for success."

In schools, Burket described what he sees as an erosion of teacher’s authority, and the loss of parental oversight.

He's criticized HB 2002, a law that created protections for abortion access and reproductive care, including for minors. Lively voted for that bill.

Burket also opposes participation by transgender girls in scholastic women’s athletics.

He's received endorsements from Lane County Commissioner David Loveall, and former Springfield Mayor Sid Leiken.



Disagreeing on education reform

The candidates diverge in their ideas for education reform.

Lively said he was proud to support the Student Success Act, which has added billions of dollars to the state's school budgets. But he said he’s somewhat disappointed in the educational outcomes.

He said the state now has to work on accountability measures for school districts, to ensure they’re using their money effectively. He said he's concerned about reading comprehension and absenteeism.

"I believe in local support and the school boards and supporting them, but we just have to get on the same page about what we expect the results to be," said Lively.

Meanwhile, Burket said Oregon voters shouldn't continue supporting a system that hasn’t been working for them. He supports letting parents decide where they send their tax dollars, including to private schools.

“A family is going to know what's best for their kiddo, and they desire that. I desire that for my kids," said Burket. "And if they're not receiving that through the form that we have right now, and it's creating a culture of toxicity for them, I think there ought to be a choice.”

Lively opposes that idea. He said since the majority of students will continue to be enrolled in public education, strengthening that existing system is the best option.

“When we start dividing up those funds and letting people move, it in many cases is only going to put more pressure in areas that we already are not adequately addressing," he said.

Other issues

On energy, Burket said he supports delaying the state’s emission reduction goals. He said he's worried about green energy mandates driving up utility costs.

“Doing our part to create a healthy climate, if you will, ultimately cannot come down and be put on the backs of working Oregonians, and that's what they have created," said Burket.

Lively said he’s having discussions about the timing of those emission goals. But he argued there’s more that's contributing to rising utility bills, including Oregon’s aging power infrastructure.

Lively said the state needs to stay focused on its climate goals, but there are things it can do to lessen the impact on low-income consumers.

“Efficiency in their homes, insulation, different appliances, and other things," said Lively, "We should invest more in those programs that will diminish their need for that expensive energy.”

Both candidates say they’re interested in revisiting a current law which restricts the scope of public camping bans.

Burket said he’d like to repeal that law and let cities determine their homelessness policies. Lively said a full repeal could be best, but he’s open to discussing other options.

Fundraising

This year to date, Lively’s campaign has raised over $140,000. His largest contributors are the Future PAC—which aims to elect Oregon House Democrats—and the Oregon Nurse's Association.

Burket’s campaign has raised about $90,000. His biggest contributors are the Bring Balance to Salem PAC, and the Oregon Republican Party.

