Creswell's longtime City Manager is resigning

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:47 AM PST
Creswell’s City Manager is resigning after more than a decade on the job.

In a resignation letter dated Nov. 13, Michelle Amberg said she had damaged her relationship with City Council to an “unrepairable state.”

"I think it is best if I resign my position with the City of Creswell," wrote Amberg. "This will allow the new Council to engage with a new City Manager of their choosing instead of one that they have inherited."

She also wrote that she hoped her accomplishments would be remembered fondly, despite her "temperament."

The letter came one day after an executive session which included Amberg's annual performance review and a discussion of her contract. In a call with KLCC, Amberg declined to give additional details about her decision to resign.

Creswell’s City Council accepted the resignation at a meeting Monday, but several of them said they were sad to see Amberg go. Mayor Dave Stram said she's been one of the best City Managers the town has ever had.

“She is the best implementer of a strategic plan I've ever worked with," said Stram. "She took two different strategic plans that our city put together, and she put boots on the ground. She has assembled a phenomenal staff here in Creswell, and we're going to miss her greatly.”

Amberg will continue to serve in her position until Dec. 13. The city is now working to hire an interim replacement before she leaves.
Tags
Politics & Government CreswellresignationMichelle Amberg
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
