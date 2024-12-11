After eight years in office, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis says farewell

After eight years in office, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis led her last City Council meeting Wednesday.

The two-term mayor has guided the city through several tough budget years, and helped navigate Eugene’s growing housing and homelessness crisis. She’s also been an advocate for the environment, playing a role in the city’s recent efforts to combat climate change.

Brian Bull / KLCC FILE PHOTO: Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis (left) and Eugene Mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson (right) at an event on Sep. 12, 2023.

During her last meeting Wednesday, an online work session, Vinis thanked city staff and her fellow council members for their hard work.

”It's been a pleasure to work with all of you on council,” Vinis said. “Every work session, every meeting I learn from you—the questions that you have, the insights that you bring, and how devoted you are to your wards and your constituents.”

Vinis will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson in January. Knudson, an architect who founded an affordable housing non-profit, was endorsed by Vinis and won a three-way race for the job earlier this year.

Emily Semple will also leave office this month after two terms. During Wednesday’s meeting, she also thanked her colleagues for serving alongside her.

Semple will be replaced by Eliza Kashinsky, a member of the city’s budget committee who works in the county’s HR office. Kashinsky also won a three-way primary for the open seat earlier this year.

