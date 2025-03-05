Eugene's Federal Building among those up for sale, according to government list

The Trump administration has said it intends to put 10 federal buildings up for sale in Oregon, according to the U.S. General Services Administration. They’re among hundreds of federal properties across the country “designated for disposal” in a list published Tuesday.

The list includes the Federal Building in Eugene, at 211 E. 7th Ave.

The building houses offices and staff for a variety of federal agencies, including a Taxpayer Assistance Center for the Internal Revenue Service; field offices for the FBI, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and a clinic offering mental health and social work services for U.S. veterans.

The Federal Building in Eugene is a different building than the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse on 8th Avenue. The courthouse was not included on the list of buildings to be potentially sold.

The potential sales come as the Department of Government Efficiency, an office created by President Donald Trump with billionaire Elon Musk, has vowed to slash spending across the federal government. Thousands of federal workers have been fired in the process.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC The entrance to Eugene's Federal Building. as seen on March 5, 2025.

The U.S. General Services Administration identified more than 400 buildings across the country that it says are “non-core assets” that could be sold, and that list was online as of Tuesday evening. However, the list was removed from the agency’s website on Wednesday.

“Federally-owned assets in GSA’s portfolio that are not core to government operations primarily consist of office space,” the GSA said in a statement . “GSA currently owns and maintains over 440 non-core assets comprising almost 80 million rentable square feet across the nation and representing over $8.3 billion in recapitalization needs. Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce.”

The list includes three buildings in Portland, including the Bonneville Power Administration building on Northeast 11th Avenue. Bonneville Power is a self-funded federal agency that manages the majority of the Pacific Northwest’s power grid. It was recently targeted for layoffs , which were partially reversed .

The buildings that were listed as for sale in Oregon are:

David J Wheeler Federal Building, Baker City

Eugene Federal Building, Eugene

James A. Redden U.S. Courthouse, Medford

USGS Building, Medford

USGS Warehouse, Medford

911 Federal Building, Portland

BPA Building, Portland

Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building, Portland

Troutdale Metal Shed, Troutdale

Troutdale Warehouse, Troutdale

The Trump administration move to sell federal properties did not get a supportive reception from Oregon’s senior member of Congress, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.

“Given Donald Trump’s checkered legacy in the private sector of multiple bankruptcies and real estate deals gone awry, forgive me if I’m more than a little skeptical when that dubious record gets applied to the public sector,” Wyden said in a statement emailed to OPB.

“I’m nowhere near convinced this fire sale of federal assets throughout Oregon is in the best interest of U.S. taxpayers who paid for these facilities or for all Oregonians who depend on them for a reliable power grid, a functional court system, constituent services and more,” Wyden continued.

DOGE has also said it plans to cancel 12 leases involving Oregon properties, with annual lease amounts totaling more than $1.5 million annually.

DOGE said it intends to cancel leases affecting Food and Drug Administration offices in three Oregon cities — Portland, Salem and Medford — as well as a U.S. Forest Service office in Klamath Falls, and the Federal Railroad Administration in Bend.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

