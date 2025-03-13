Deschutes County sheriff under review by Oregon police licensing board

Oregon public safety regulators are reviewing whether Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp violated “moral fitness standards,” according to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Van der Kamp’s certifications to be a law enforcement officer could be at risk. Depending on how the state process plays out, his job as sheriff could also eventually be in question.

“A police officer who is unable to obtain or maintain their certifications cannot perform the duties of a police officer,” DPSST spokesperson Sam Tenney said in response to written questions from OPB.

State law, Tenney added, “requires a person holding the office of sheriff to be certified as a police officer within one year of taking office.”

DPSST opened a review of van der Kamp’s Oregon certifications on Feb. 4, after complaints filed by Mandi Puckett.

Puckett is the former executive director of Clear Alliance, a nonprofit to prevent substance abuse. Van der Kamp serves on the organization’s board of directors. Puckett has contacted local and state agencies since 2023 to accuse van der Kamp of dishonesty, retaliation and other ethical violations.

According to the sheriff, the claims under state scrutiny are familiar from the 2024 election cycle .

“ It’s the same complaint , same everything. Nothing’s different,” van der Kamp said when reached by phone Tuesday.

Last year, he triumphed with voters despite Puckett’s complaints about him leading to revelations he may have deceived county and state officials for decades about his employment history. He said at the time that his political opponents, including then Sheriff Shane Nelson, dug into his remote past as part of a smear campaign.

The conflict with Puckett began in 2021, but the backstory of van der Kamp’s alleged dishonesty dates back decades. When he first applied to be a full-time Oregon deputy in 2008, county and state records show he did not list his mid-1990s stint as a volunteer reserve police officer in La Mesa, California.

Van der Kamp fought to keep records about his time in La Mesa from becoming public during the 2024 election, suing OPB and Deschutes County to block their release. A judge later found the lawsuit was unreasonable, and the records came out. They showed La Mesa police officials had recommended firing him for what they described as “serious misconduct” on the job. (Editor’s note: OPB continues to have active litigation in Deschutes County over van der Kamp’s lawsuit.)

Disclosing what happened in La Mesa could have affected van der Kamp’s Oregon law enforcement career before it began. Instead, he rose through the ranks in Deschutes County and decisively won election to the top law enforcement job in the county.

Prior to election, Van der Kamp campaigned and appeared in state records under a different spelling of his name, Vander Kamp. He said he has since adopted the “culturally-correct Dutch way, which is three words.” DPSST’s system for tracking officer certifications now lists the sheriff’s name as van der Kamp.

The sheriff declined to discuss specifics of the DPSST investigation. He said he isn’t clear on what will happen next with the state process.

“They haven’t updated me with anything. So, it’s business as usual at the sheriff’s office. We’re busy getting things done here,” he said.

Tenney said that as part of DPSST’s process, the agency forwards any complaints to sitting sheriffs, who are then “required to provide mitigation or rebuttal addressing the allegations made in the complaint and any actions taken to resolve them.”

If this doesn’t “disprove or otherwise resolve” the complaint, Tenney said, the issue will be taken up by the agency’s policy committee to decide if more investigation is warranted. The committee’s next meeting is May 22.

When Puckett first contacted DPSST in late 2023, the agency kicked her complaint back to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to investigate its own staff during the election cycle, which allowed Nelson to open an internal investigation . Van der Kamp has dismissed this as political maneuvering because Nelson supported another candidate for sheriff.

The internal probe wasn’t finished before van der Kamp came to power, and it was “officially closed without findings,” soon after he took office, according to emails from county officials.

But Puckett persisted. She contacted state regulators again shortly after van der Kamp took over the agency late last year. DPSST responded within a week, asking the county to hand over all its documentation of the investigation into Puckett’s earlier complaints.

It’s very rare for a sheriff to be removed from office, according to Jessica Pishko, a journalist and lawyer who wrote the book “The Highest Law in the Land.”

“It is important that voters believe their sheriff hasn’t committed misconduct or other types of malfeasance which would be the cause of decertification. The fact that it’s hard to find out is definitely bad for the public,” she said in an email.

No state requires a sheriff to be removed from office if they lose their police certification, though Washington state lawmakers are considering a proposal in the ongoing legislative session that would make it mandatory for sheriffs to hold certification to stay in office.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.