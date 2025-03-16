City of Bend sees surge of interest in Human Rights and Equity Commission

In Bend, the city’s Human Rights and Equity Commission has received a record number of applicants.

The volunteer board advises the city council on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Bend Equity and Inclusion Director Andrés Portela III said enthusiasm for the positions is surprising but attributes the bump in applications to “intentional outreach engagement.”

The city received 37 applications for three open positions with the HREC. It’s the most applications received since the commission’s creation in 2020, according to Portela.

He said the city usually gets five to seven applications for openings on any of its various boards and commissions.

Bend’s overall approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts is a stark contrast to the county surrounding it. Deschutes County commissioners recently ended an internal staff-led DEIA committee despite public outcry .

The commissioners who voted to abandon the committee, Tony DeBone and Patti Adair, said they wanted the county to be in line with a presidential executive order attempting to end federal DEI programs.

Meanwhile, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler has stood fast in her commitment to the city’s DEI efforts since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

In a statement last month, she called President Trump’s attacks on DEI “racism and bigotry from the highest office in the land.”

As DEI becomes a prominent national conversation and local political dynamics shift, Portela said, “folks are just looking to be energized and be a part of the work that they see happening organically.”

Bend has scheduled interviews for the open HREC positions over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2025 OPB

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.