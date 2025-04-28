© 2025 KLCC

Renewal of a funding levy to appear on Albany ballots

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 28, 2025 at 8:37 AM PDT
A photo of a fire station. A sign on the building says "City of Albany."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A fire station in Albany, Oregon, as seen on April 25, 2025. The levy would support police and fire services in Albany.

On May 20, voters in Albany will decide whether to renew a five-year property tax levy that funds ambulance, fire and police operations.

Currently, the levy pays for 16 EMTs and firefighters who answer over 4,300 calls per year. It also makes up 10% of the police budget where it employs 15 people including officers, lieutenants, dispatchers, and more.

“Albany's a growing city and so the levy will help us continue the current service levels,” said Mayor Alex Johnson II.

The levy first appeared on the ballot in 2002 and has been renewed four times. In 2020, 75% of Albany voters supported the levy. Now, the levy plays an important role in the city’s budget.

“It has a big impact on the general fund if we don’t get the levy, so that’s why we’re asking early to help us renew the levy,” said Johnson. “So that we can take that off the radar for the remainder of 2025.”

Johnson said without the levy, staffing for firefighters and EMTs per shift would be reduced and an ambulance and fire engine would be taken off the road.

He added that if the levy doesn’t pass in May, it would reappear on the November ballot.
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
