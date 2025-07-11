George B. Lopez named director of ODHS Office of Tribal Affairs

The Oregon Department of Human Services has appointed George B. Lopez as Director of the Office of Tribal Affairs.

Lopez brings experience in tribal governance, most recently serving as general manager for the Klamath Tribes.

In a release announcing his appointment, Lopez said he is "committed to building strong relationships and supporting efforts that make a real difference for Tribal children, families and elders across the state."

ODHS leaders said his appointment will strengthen partnerships with Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes.