© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

George B. Lopez named director of ODHS Office of Tribal Affairs

KLCC
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:18 AM PDT

The Oregon Department of Human Services has appointed George B. Lopez as Director of the Office of Tribal Affairs.

Lopez brings experience in tribal governance, most recently serving as general manager for the Klamath Tribes.

In a release announcing his appointment, Lopez said he is "committed to building strong relationships and supporting efforts that make a real difference for Tribal children, families and elders across the state."

ODHS leaders said his appointment will strengthen partnerships with Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes.
Tags
Politics & Government ODHSOregon Tribes