State House Rep. John Lively will not run for another term

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 3, 2025 at 8:34 PM PST
Rep. John Lively
Rep. John Lively

John Lively, a Democrat, who has represented the Springfield area in the Oregon House since 2013, will not seek another term.

“Based on many factors, one of which is my age, I have decided to retire when my term ends in January 2027,” Lively said in a newsletter.

He will turn 79 later this month.

Three candidates have already filed to run for the seat in Oregon House District Seven: Democrats Ky Fireside and Kori Rodley and Republican Adam Wilson.

There are 51,458 registered voters in the district, with a rough breakdown of 40% no-party affiliation, 30% Democrat, 22% Republican and 8% from other parties.
