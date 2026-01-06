Eugene down to three finalists for city manager

Eugene has announced three city manager finalists; two that already lead cities in Oregon and one internal candidate who is doing the job on a temporary basis.

Eugene has a council manager form of government, which means the elected mayor and city council decide policy and the city manager, like a CEO, carries it out. Eugene’s previous city manager, Sarah Medary, had a 30-year career at the city, and had served as city manager since 2019. She retired last month.

The finalists to replace her are Martha Bennett, the city manager of Lake Oswego, Jenny Haruyama, the city manager of Beaverton, and Matt Rodrigues, Eugene’s interim city manager and former public works director. In a statement, Mayor Kaarin Knudson and City Council President Greg Evans said choosing a city manager will be one of the most consequential choices the city council makes this year.

“They are crucial to implementing Council policy and understanding the community’s needs,” Evans said. “We attracted a strong pool of candidates and next week we’ll have the opportunity to meet with these three experienced administrators.”

Bennett has spent 30 years in the public sector working in both Oregon and Washington, according to the city. Haruyama has spent 25 years in local government in California and Oregon. Rodrigues has worked at the city of Eugene for more than 20 years, serving most recently as assistant city manager since 2023.

Council members will publicly interview the finalists on Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall.