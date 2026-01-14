Jenny Haruyama selected as new Eugene City Manager

The Eugene City Council has selected a new City Manager.

Jenny Haruyama comes to the job after more than four years in the same role in Beaverton, Oregon.

She also worked as a city manager in Tracy, California for two years and Scotts Valley, California for three years before that.

City Councilors interviewed Haruyama and the two other finalists at a Monday meeting, where she was asked about a variety of topics, including how to help a city council navigate a tight city budget.

“There is no secret sauce or solution. It’s called compromise and it’s called prioritization,” said Haruyama. “And it’s choosing, based on the community’s input, what they are willing to pay for and what comes at the priority. And I think that is the hardest conversation that we’re going to have here.”

Haruyama replaces Sarah Medary, who retired in December after six years in the position and more than 20 years with the city. Matt Rodrigues, who was also interviewed, holds the position on an interim basis at present.

A start date and contract details have yet to be negotiated. A media release from the city said Council President Greg Evans has been given the authority to handle those negotiations.