© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jenny Haruyama selected as new Eugene City Manager

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:23 PM PST
City of Eugene
Jenny Haruyama, who was selected to be the next Eugene City Manager on January 14, 2026.

The Eugene City Council has selected a new City Manager.

Jenny Haruyama comes to the job after more than four years in the same role in Beaverton, Oregon.

She also worked as a city manager in Tracy, California for two years and Scotts Valley, California for three years before that.

City Councilors interviewed Haruyama and the two other finalists at a Monday meeting, where she was asked about a variety of topics, including how to help a city council navigate a tight city budget.

“There is no secret sauce or solution. It’s called compromise and it’s called prioritization,” said Haruyama. “And it’s choosing, based on the community’s input, what they are willing to pay for and what comes at the priority. And I think that is the hardest conversation that we’re going to have here.”

Haruyama replaces Sarah Medary, who retired in December after six years in the position and more than 20 years with the city. Matt Rodrigues, who was also interviewed, holds the position on an interim basis at present.

A start date and contract details have yet to be negotiated. A media release from the city said Council President Greg Evans has been given the authority to handle those negotiations.
Tags
Politics & Government EugeneCity Manager Sarah MedaryCity Manager Jenny HaruyamaEugene governmentEugene City Council
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content