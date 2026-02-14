Think Lincoln County commissioners can agree who to interview for Claire Hall’s position? Think again

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Twenty-two people applied to fill Claire Hall’s position on the Lincoln County commission, but five weeks after her death the two remaining members still can’t agree on a single one to interview.

Now, another governing body may have to make the choice instead.

A restaurateur, a veteran, the county’s public works director, city councilors and more than a dozen others put their names into the ring last month for the $98,000-a-year job. But selecting an applicant to fill in the remainder of Hall’s 2½ year term has been anything but smooth.

Hall, who was facing a Jan. 9 recall election, died unexpectedly Jan. 4 voiding the election and setting off an appointment process for the second time in 11 months.

County Counsel Kristin Yuille suggested on Jan. 14 that commissioners Walter Chuck and Casey Miller score applications by Feb. 4, interview finalists Monday and hold a special meeting Thursday to select the new commissioner.

Commissioners appeared in January to agree on the timeline, although Miller repeatedly and unsuccessfully asked to include a broader discussion of the selection process and has continued to voice his frustrations. But the two commissioners could not agree on a selection process, creating a stalemate.

Miller said he would not submit his list of top applicants to staff to compare with Chuck’s, asking instead for a more open process. But Yuille insisted Feb. 4 that an Oregon law said the vacancy had to be filled in 30 days.

Miller created his own website and shared the 23 applications online, causing one applicant to remove her name from consideration.

No common ground

But during a special meeting Thursday morning, Miller and Chuck revealed and discussed their top applicants.

“I’m not coming up here to be difficult on purpose,” Miller said. “We are a decision body of three, right, and merging those ideas together into a cohesive decision, sometimes can be tense.”

Chuck also gave opening remarks before both shared their selections. He said filling the vacancy was important for the continuity of county operations and that they were late to identify someone within 30 days.

“You and I are different people and we may have perceived differences, but I think in the end, you and I both have the common goal to work for what’s in the best interest of the county,” Chuck said.

The two commissioners then revealed their list of names – with no commonalities between them.

The audience, which had several applicants in attendance, erupted in a short burst of laughter.

“Of course they wouldn’t have any in common,” one audience member said.

Chuck selected Cristen Don, Dru Earls, Dave Hansen, Matthew Harwell and Catherine Rigby as his top applicants. Miller chose Marcella Baker, Chris Chandler, Mikel Diwan, Nicholle Moody, Eddie Townsend and Joe Steere.

What’s next?

Unsure of how to move forward without any applicants in common, commissioners explained criteria for their selections.

Chuck said that he looked at their experience in community service, working with a budget and in the public sector. Miller said he agreed with Chuck’s criteria but felt that interviews were a more reliable indicator of applicants’ strengths and weaknesses and suggested he and Chuck each pick two applicants and interview four individuals for the vacancy.

Yuille said that the county was out of compliance with Oregon law because commissioners did not fill the vacancy within the 30-day period.

“The statute requires that the vacancy must be filled within 30 days,” Yuille said. “It’s a shallow appointment, so that is passed to that point … so I can look at legal options within the courts that might involve another governing body or another office. I can proceed with those options.”

The county this week contacted Gov. Tina Kotek’s office for guidance on the law, a spokesperson for Kotek told the Lincoln Chronicle.

“We advised that the statutes are mandatory – the remaining two commission members shall appoint a person to the vacancy and that appointment must be filled within 30 days of the vacancy,” the spokesperson said.

In the end Thursday, commissioners agreed to take a closer look at what process would be triggered since the county was out of compliance with state law. But it is not clear who or what agency might step in to appoint someone.

“I’m just actually kind of sad that we didn’t come up with a few matches,” Chuck said before apologizing to applicants and adjourning the meeting.

The Chronicle spoke to a few applicants – under the condition of anonymity – to discuss the process.

One said the process has been frustrating. Before Thursday’s meeting, commissioners couldn’t even decide on a process.

“I wouldn’t leave the room without coming to a decision and identifying a path forward,” the applicant told the Chronicle.

Another applicant shared their surprise after watching the meeting.

“As an applicant, I’m slightly confused by the process,” the person said. “After today’s meeting, I’m surprised that between the two of them there was not one person in common, because the criteria they used didn’t seem very different. I really hope that whoever they choose will provide a balance and inject some compromise.”

Even if the two commissioners could agree on someone to appoint, it could be a short-lived tenure.

The deadline to file for Hall’s position in the May 19 primary election is March 10. So far, only former sheriff Curtis Landers has filed – and would be sworn into the seat immediately after the May primary if he runs unopposed or receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

In alphabetical order the applicants are:



Marci Baker, a Lincoln City council member and restaurateur;

Robert Barnhill of Seal Rock, a retired veteran and colonel;

Marae Bickford, a Depoe Bay office manager;

Chris Chandler of Newport, a former Economic Development Association of Lincoln County executive director, former community relations officer for Central Lincoln People’s Utility District and currently a member of the Oregon Coast Community College board;

Cristen Don of South Beach, a former Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employee;

Mikel Diwan of Gleneden Beach, the county’s public works director;

Dru Earls of Lincoln City, a casino employee;

Sheahan Griffitts of Lincoln City, a human resources consultant who was the county’s human resources director from 2010-15;

Dave Hansen of Alsea, the retired director of Oregon Sea Grant;

Matthew Harwell of Newport, a retired Environmental Protection Agency employee and scientist;

Sukki Herman of Toledo, a retired professor;

Andrew Keating, a Toledo City councilor;

Carter McEntee a general manager at Mo’s in Newport who ran against Miller in 2022;

Nicholle Moody of Depoe Bay, a small business owner;

Lawrence Nelson, a Lincoln City chef;

John Perez of Newport, a marketing and communications consultant;

Ronald Remund, former owner of Newport-Waldport KOA;

Catherine Rigby of Newport, a grant manager for the city of Newport;

Joe Steere of Siletz, a director of Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District;

Valerie Stephan of Depoe Bay, a paralegal;

Eddie Townsend of Newport, a real estate agent; and

April Van Wagoner of Lincoln City, a real estate agent.

Chandler, Griffits, Hansen, Townsend and Rigby applied for the commission vacancy last year; Rigby was one of three finalists.