Lane County OSU Extension levy is failing, but still too close to call

A local option levy to fund Oregon State University Extension in Lane County is currently failing by more than 300 votes, although not all ballots have been counted yet

Regional Director for OSU Extension Richard Riggs said the service, which includes 4-H programs, depends on a five-year levy that was first passed in 2016.

He said this one did include an increase from .028 to .05 per $1,000 assessed value.

He said most people are probably familiar with 4-H from going to the county fair, for example.

“A lot of youth, if not many thousands of youth across the county over the years have participated in that program,” he said. “So that is probably our most well-known program.”

Riggs said they also have a forester who helps landowners make decisions about how to manage their properties. And they work with farmers, offer community health programs, and have a robust master gardener program and master food preservers.

“We have a tremendous impact across the county. In 2025, we had over 1,000 people walk into our office, and that was just just for our master gardeners alone, and ask questions,” he said. “We operate a food safety hotline so that we help people not just in Lane County but across the state, and we received calls from all 50 states and we have received calls from Canada and other countries”

Riggs said, in previous election years, they’ve enjoyed 66-70% passage rates for their levy. He said he knows there’s a lot of anti-tax sentiment right now.

But, he said, the fact the vote is still close shows that many people still value OSU Extension.

Riggs said if the levy fails, they plan to try again in November.

“We’ll be making our case once again and we hope that they will vote yes,” Riggs said.

But if the levy doesn’t pass, Riggs said they’ll face the hard decision to potentially close down the extension office in Lane County.