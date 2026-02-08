OSU Extension levy expansion sent to Lane County’s May ballot

This May, voters will be asked to increase the levy that supports Oregon State University’s Lane County Extension services.

Lane County Commissioners unanimously agreed to send the issue to the ballot on Tuesday.

OSU Extension already provides youth programs, forestry education, and teaches the public how to safely grow, and preserve food. Rich Riggs, Western Regional Director for OSU Extension, says the levy would preserve, and expand those services. It will also allow the program to partner with the McKenzie River Discovery Center to open a dedicated location to serve surrounding communities.

"We're in conversation with them on what that would look like, and who we would have up there and what programming services they would offer,” Riggs said. “But we're very excited about that opportunity to be serving the McKenzie community full time."

Riggs said the increased levy would also allow his office to add more funding for youth services including 4H, as well as programs that help students graduate from high school and gain life skills.

"Lane County's very big, almost 400,000 residents,” Riggs said. “We would like to further expand that program to more youth, and make sure that all youth across the entire county have access."

OSU Extension services were previously supported directly by the county, but now are paid for with levy property taxes. The May 19 election will be the third time voters have been asked to support OSU’s Lane County Extension Services.

If it passes, the 5-year-levy would increase from 2.8 to 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The typical homeowner would pay around $12.17 a year.