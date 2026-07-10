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Crowd assembles in downtown Eugene to mourn latest death during ICE operations

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 10, 2026 at 10:42 PM PDT
Candles, flowers and photos outside building.
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On the evening of July 10, 2026 people laid out flowers and candles in honor of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a man killed while being detained by ICE agents in Texas earlier in the week.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Photos of people in memoriam.
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Araujo's photo was centered outside the Eugene Federal Building's entrance, along with photos of other people who organizers say died during or after ICE detentions.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Person attaching flowers to metal gate.
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People at the vigil attached flowers to the metal gates outside the federal building on the night of July 10, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Crowd outside large concrete building.
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At least 100 people gathered for the vigil held July 10, 2026 in downtown Eugene. The event was held outside the federal building, which had previously been fenced off for roughly two months.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People laying candles across small Mexican flag.
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People at the vigil lit candles in honor of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and placed bouquets across the plaza.
Brian Bull / KLCC

At least 100 people gathered Friday night outside Eugene’s Federal Building, to hold a vigil for a man recently killed in Texas while being detained by ICE agents.

People lay down flowers in a heart shape, while a few others lit candles outside the building’s entrance. A photo of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was prominently centered. The Mexican national was fatally shot July 7 in Houston. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Federal officials say Araujo was resisting orders and tried ramming his vehicle into an ICE officer’s vehicle, while immigrant advocates and Democrats have called for an independent investigation. None of the ICE personnel present had body cams during the incident.

Among those at the Eugene vigil was Clare Nelle, a graduate student at the University of Oregon. She said Eugeneans have effectively stood up against ICE by challenging them in courts and on the sidewalks, but more work lies ahead.

“We need to actively look out for our friends and neighbors who have been kidnapped by ICE and will continue to be if we don’t stand up and protect them,” she told KLCC. “I can’t imagine their fear right now. And I grieve for them.”

A Latino Ph.D student chose to be identified only as Ivan, fearing for his personal safety and privacy. He said he’s a child of immigrants, and that his family lives in Houston where Araujo died. He fears for those targeted by the president’s anti-immigration crackdowns.

“People who could be potential scientists like me. Potential lawyers, engineers, all kinds of professions, who–with the current administration–are being robbed of the wonderful futures that they could get,” he said. “That is why I’m here.”

Ivan said many people in his home area are too scared to leave their homes for fear of being deported or worse at the hands of federal personnel.

At least eight deaths have happened during the Trump Administration’s intensified deportation surge, according to the Associated Press. The president has defended his push, baselessly claiming that immigrants bring violent crime into the U.S.

The crowd began to slowly disperse about an hour after the vigil started.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government ICEEugene Federal BuildingProtestsVigilAnti-TrumpImmigrationImmigrants
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. He's been a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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