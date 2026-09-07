Wildfire costs highlight lawmakers’ work in Salem this week

Oregon lawmakers are considering approving more than $120 million to help cover the costs of this year’s wildfires — with more requests likely as a record-setting fire season continues.

The fire spending is just one item legislators are set to take up when they meet in Salem this week for three days of hearings on some of the state’s biggest challenges.

The periodic “legislative days” are an opportunity for policy committees in the Capitol to preview topics likely to emerge in next year’s six-month legislative session. But more immediate spending demands may be the most interesting facet of the rush of meetings from Sept. 8-10, and few items are as pressing as wildfires.

As of Aug. 20, the state had seen 2.5 million acres burned and incurred large fire costs of at least $236 million, according to a request from the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire season is expected to ultimately cost $350 million, according to budget documents.

Much of the price tag is likely to be reimbursed by the federal government, but that money can be slow to arrive. Until it does, Oregon is responsible for paying the firefighting crews on the ground. In 2024, the state let wildfire bills go unpaid for months, ultimately forcing the Legislature to meet in special session to approve extra funding.

The forestry department is asking lawmakers to approve $78 million from the state’s general fund to help cover costs. That money had already been set aside for possible wildfire spending. The Legislature’s budget office is recommending another $30 million of general fund money given the severity of this year’s fire season. The ODF says it is also planning to borrow up to $150 million from the Oregon State Treasury to ensure it remains solvent. The Department of the State Fire Marshal is asking for an additional $15 million.

Beyond fire costs, lawmakers have a lot on their plates this week. Among issues that will receive hearings: a funding request to increase the number of ballot drop boxes in Oregon; data center regulation; how to fund the state’s transportation system after voters shot down a tax increase in May; and the state’s ongoing inability to provide lawyers to criminal defendants who cannot afford them.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.