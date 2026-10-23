Don and Steere compete in general election race for last two years of Lincoln County commission term

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Joe Steere of Lincoln City knows he’s the big underdog in the Nov. 3 general election race to fill a two-year term on the Lincoln County commission.

He finished a distant second to Cristen Don of South Beach in the May primary, receiving 22 percent of the votes in a four-candidate race, while Don had twice that. Don has also raised five times the amount in campaign contributions as Steere.

“I’ve never learned to say no,” Steere, 70, said in an interview. “I think I can contribute. I’m just not going to make a career of it.”

But he faces an uphill battle in the Nov. 3 general election to upset Don and fill the remaining two years of Commissioner Claire Hall’s four-year term after her sudden death in January.

The race for Hall’s seat makes it the first time in county history that all three positions on the Board of Commissioners were – or are — up for election at one time and ensuring there will be at least two new faces on the commission. Former sheriff Curtis Landers defeated appointed incumbent Walter Chuck in May and will take office in January. Newport grants manager Cathy Rigby and first-term incumbent Casey Miller are squaring off in the Position 1 contest after they finished 1-2 in a six-way primary race.

Don, 51, who spent most of her professional career working for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, finished first in the May primary with 44 percent of the votes but did not have a majority to win the primary race outright.

Don has served five years on the county’s budget committee and said she was approached about running after she lost her four-month-old strategic planning job with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration when Elon Musk-led DOGE cuts took place in 2024. She was one of the 24 who applied for appointment to replace Hall for the remainder of 2026 but that process has been stymied by disagreements between Chuck and Miller over the process and finalists.

Don told a Lincoln County League of Women Voters forum that commissioners have lost the trust of the community and many staff, which has sapped morale and made it difficult to attract employees and especially a top-notch county administrator. She’s advocating for improving communication inside and outside the courthouse, improvements to commission meetings — including returning them to other areas of the county — and experimenting with giving a few departments more flexibility with their budgets. Don said she’s already reached out to Landers, Miller and Rigby and “We’re all in alignment that there needs to be improvement in the (commission meeting) process.”

Steere lives along the Siletz River on 150-acre pasture and timber property. He was a land manager and forester for the Miami Corp. for 34 years. He’s an elected board member of the Lincoln County Soil & Water Conservation District and has been active in the Lincoln County Farm Bureau and Oregon Small Woodlands Association.

Steere told the LCLWV forum that commissioners need to get back in control of administrative oversight of departments “to know who’s running it, what the budget is, what the problems are.”

“Commissioners do need to take control of the county again,” he said.

Don is by far leading the contributions race.

So far in 2026, she had received $26,500 in cash and in-kind contributions, according to the latest filings with the Oregon Secretary of State, and has $4,100 in cash on hand. Significant contributors since May are Doug Hunt, Deborah Duus, Ken Sund, Brian Crain, Cynthia Jacobi and the Lincoln County Democratic Central Committee.

Steere has received $4,900 in cash and in-kind contributions so far in 2026 and has $1,400 cash on hand, according to the last campaign finance filings. But he also has $4,200 in loans and $2,800 personal expenditures, according to the filings. His largest contribution since May was $500 from the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee.

Lincoln County commission Position 2 candidates Cristen Don, third from left, and Joe Steere participated in a Lincoln County League of Women Voters forum this month with Casey Miller and Cathie Rigby.

Five questions

The Lincoln Chronicle asked the two candidates to respond to five questions that mostly revolve around commission work and relationships. Here are their answers.

1. Why are you seeking this position?

Don: I’m running for county commissioner because county government should be steady, effective, and focused on delivering the services people count on. I love this place and this community, and I’m passionate about public service. I have the skills and experience to bring much-needed stability, service, and stewardship to county government.

Stability means leadership that restores public trust, supports county staff, and keeps county services running well. Service reflects my belief that county government should be responsive, respectful, and focused on helping people. Stewardship is about using public dollars wisely, caring for our infrastructure and natural resources, and making practical decisions that strengthen Lincoln County for the long-term. I’m ready to build stronger partnerships, better services, and a county government that works for every community. I’m a practical, solutions‑oriented leader who knows how to work in complex government systems, build trusted relationships, and move important work forward. I’ve spent two decades leading government programs, managing public budgets, coordinating with law enforcement and state agencies, and working directly with coastal communities and elected officials.

That’s the kind of steady, collaborative leadership I’ll bring to the county commission.

Steere: My decision to seek public office arose from concerns about the conduct of senior county staff and the Board of Commissioners’ apparent failure to respond. As elected or temporarily appointed representatives of Lincoln County residents, commissioners have a duty to provide leadership, exercise oversight, and maintain control over commission meetings and agendas.

The issue became more immediate when Casey Miller, an elected representative, was barred from the courthouse after making a statement. That incident helped motivate my decision to run for office. Over time, the commissioners’ office has gradually transferred administrative responsibilities to county staff. This process culminated in the decision to hire a county administrator and assign formal administrative duties to that position. That ordinance (517) requires a clear definition of the respective roles of commissioners and the county administrator. Delegated authority must remain accountable to the elected board and, ultimately, to the residents of Lincoln County.

Ordinance 517 should be reviewed and amended to determine whether it adequately addresses clear procedures and safeguards with respect to transitions in leadership and administrative authority at a minimum. I have increasing concerns that there appear to be multiple situations in which employees have reportedly been threatened, harassed, or placed on extended leave while outside law firms conduct investigations at significant public expense. Some employees may later face reprimand or termination, while others may enter separation agreements containing nondisclosure provisions and termination payments. These circumstances warrant an impartial review.

2. What do you see as the Board of Commissioners’ greatest challenge and how would you address it?

Steere: Gaining back the public’s trust. Make it clear that the commissioners oversee county administration, or the person selected by majority if no county administrator is currently employed.

Each commissioner will have administrative oversight of approximately one third of county departments. The commissioner will know the department head, with a good handle on district or subdepartment supervisors, department equipment and employee needs, its budget and what that department does for the residences of Lincoln County. This allows residents to know which commissioner to approach with complaints or praise of the department. Also keeps commissioners ready to handle administrative duties in absence of a county administrator.

Don: The greatest challenge facing the board is restoring stability and public trust. Stability is the foundation for everything else – reliable services, sound budgeting, strong partnerships, and a community that feels heard and supported.

To rebuild that foundation, we need steady, competent leadership that supports county staff, strengthens internal communication, and ensures essential services are delivered consistently and responsibly. Stability also means being transparent about our challenges and clear about how decisions are made. My approach begins with listening. I am interested in hosting a series of listening and learning sessions across the county for all three commissioners to hear directly from residents about how we can improve communication, strengthen public participation, and make our decision‑making processes more accessible and meaningful. I would do the same internally – developing a process to hear and learn from departments and staff to understand what’s working, what’s not, and how we can rebuild a culture of collaboration and respect.

This won’t happen overnight. It requires patience, consistency, and a commitment to rebuilding trust step by step. And it’s especially urgent now. Lincoln County faces significant budget pressures in the coming years, including major shifts in state and federal funding. Navigating these challenges will require a cohesive community and a county government that is steady, transparent in decision-making, and focused on long‑term solutions. I bring more than two decades of experience helping communities work through complex issues with clarity, fairness, and trust. I’m ready to help us move forward – together – toward a more stable, effective, and connected Lincoln County where all members of our community can live, work, and thrive.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Lincoln County commission meetings were ordered moved online last spring after some staff felt threatened by the public. In person meetings resumed Oct. 7.

3. Commission meetings – everything from how to get items on agendas to executive sessions, work sessions and regular sessions – are unlike most in Lincoln County and around much of Oregon. What are you familiar with? Do you see an issue with meeting planning and structure? If so, what would you suggest?

Don: I have experience working with and presenting agenda items to a number of Oregon boards and commissions, including the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, the State Land Board, and the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. I also serve on the Oregon Ocean Science Trust and on the board of the local nonprofit Samaritan House Family Shelter. These roles have given me a strong understanding of different meeting structures, public engagement practices, and Oregon’s public meeting laws.

In the first two to three months after taking office, I would like commissioners to use weekly work sessions to establish shared ground rules and expectations for how we operate as a board. This would include agreeing on how items are brought forward and added to board agendas, how public comment will be structured, and how we hold ourselves accountable to the processes we set.

Meeting structures should support effective decision‑making, transparency, and public trust. Clear, consistent procedures help ensure that commissioners understand their roles, meetings run smoothly, and the public knows what to expect. My aim is to support a board that works collaboratively, uses public meeting time effectively, and helps residents feel confident that their voices are heard and their local government is functioning with clarity and respect.

Steere: Agenda items should be submitted to the administrator and in his/her absence should be submitted to the commission chair who forwards to the commission’s executive assistant for creating the agenda.

Meetings must allow public attendance and opportunity for comment with one police officer present. A three-minute limit with comments from citizens, and five-minute limit on public hearing agenda items. The agenda should allow for public comment at the start of the meeting to identify any association with a specific agenda item, and three minutes of comments at the of meetings.

Executive sessions should have an agenda item title with corresponding ORS reference number that allows the meeting. Ordinances for approval appear to all be emergencies to avoid public comment. All future ordinances or resolutions for approval must state the reason for the emergency in detail and how it relates to the emergency clause.

Agendas should be prepared and posted for public view seven days in advance of the meeting. A video of the meeting should be prepared and available immediately after the meeting, with written minutes available no later than two months after the meeting. (Note: minutes from meetings in 2025 are just now becoming available. That is not okay.)

4. By the time you take office in January, Lincoln County will have been without a full-time administrator (its first) for almost two years, mostly because it has been unable to attract a suitable candidate. Do you feel county government needs one? If so, what attributes would you want in that person? Or should the county save the expense and divided administrative responsibilities among commissioners?

Steere: Lincoln County has basically had an administrator since the early 1990s as the commissioners let their duties be taken over by county counsel. I would support having an administrator once the current job description is reviewed and revised.

Don: I believe filling the county administrator position is important to restoring long‑term stability and effectiveness in county government. The role provides continuity, coordination, and a countywide perspective that helps align priorities, support departments, and plan for the future.

The administrator should focus on management, implementation, and accountability. Commissioners should focus on policy, priorities, and vision. To be successful, an administrator needs strong public‑sector management experience, government finance and long-term planning skills, and the ability to communicate and lead effectively with employees, elected officials, and the public. With significant financial challenges ahead, professional administrative leadership is especially important to making the best use of limited resources. A capable administrator also allows commissioners to focus on the work residents expect from them: setting policy, being accessible and engaged in their communities, advocating for state and federal resources, and bringing people together to address shared challenges such as housing, childcare, wildfire preparedness, and infrastructure.

I recognize the county has struggled to attract the right candidate, so we need to be thoughtful about how we approach recruitment. I would work closely with human resources and my fellow commissioners, learn from other counties and cities, refine our recruitment strategy, and run a thorough process that evaluates candidates’ experience, leadership style, and ability to build trust and work collaboratively. Dividing administrative responsibilities among commissioners may seem less expensive, but it risks pulling us away from our core responsibilities and creating inconsistencies in management. A strong professional administrator is an investment in a more stable, effective, and accountable county government.

5. Next year, once the election season is over, there will be an effort to get Lincoln County commissioners to put an ordinance before voters to move to a five-member commission, with at least four of those positions elected by geographic zone, and to limit salaries to $65,000 per position. Proponents believe it could help alleviate gridlock and communication issues that can occur with a three-member commission. What do you think of this idea? Or, what would you propose?

Don: I’m open to researching, exploring, and having a community dialogue about whether a five‑member commission would better serve Lincoln County. For me, the question starts with three core considerations.

First, competence: How do we attract qualified, capable people to run for and serve as county commissioners? Any change in structure or compensation should support bringing strong leadership into county government. Second, representation: Before deciding on the size of the board, we should talk with the community about what representation concerns exist. What issues are we worried about representation on? What voices or perspectives do people feel are missing? What problems are we trying to solve? Third, quorum: With three commissioners, quorum issues can create challenges and increase the risk of unintentionally violating Oregon’s public meeting laws. A larger board may reduce that risk, but it also brings new considerations we should evaluate carefully.

I’m interested in a thoughtful, transparent process that looks at governance and compensation models used in other counties, gathers community input, and examines what structure will best support stability, accountability, and effective public service.

Steere: This idea has been battered around for years, at least by what I call the natural resource producer groups and support (trucking, construction etc.) folks. This usually comes up when commissioners discuss or try to set rules or restrictions on existing businesses without really understanding the existing rules or operations.

I would be in favor of legislation for the voters calling for a five-member commission with wages reduced to current budget at the highest, (Clatsop County just pays a stipend for a five-member commission) commissioners elected by geographic districts, and with each commissioner still responsible for a share of administrative oversight.