In Drain, the race for mayor comes down to city utilities and two vacant storefronts

Election issues can be nebulous, ranging from structural issues in government to esoteric policies that can feel indirect to the lives of voters.

But, in the race for mayor of Drain, a small city in northern Douglas County, the issues are cut and dry: keep the city-owned utilities running and entice someone to take the place of two businesses that recently left the city.

1 of 2 — old Rays grocer.JPG The former Ray's Food Place on First Street in Drain on Oct. 28, 2026. Zac Ziegler / KLCC 2 of 2 — Former US Bank.JPG The former U.S. Bank branch on First Street in Drain on Oct. 28, 2026. Zac Ziegler / KLCC

A pair of now-vacant buildings sit diagonally from each other at the corner of First Street and C Avenue in downtown Drain. On the southwest corner, the building that was a U.S. Bank branch until January. On the northeast corner, the former Ray’s Food Place, which closed in February.

On the northwest corner sits a row of retail buildings, including Savage’s Tattoo Studio, owned by city councilor and mayoral challenger Rusty Savage, who said locals should expect businesses like a bank and grocery store to operate in their town.

“There's an attitude that we're a little town and there's not enough here to hold anything like [the grocery store and bank],” said Savage. “And as I looked into that, I decided that I didn't really think that was true. I thought that looking at the resources and the dynamics of what goes on in this town, that we could easily support small business.”

Zac Ziegler / KLCC A campaign sign sits in the window of Rusty Savage's tattoo parlor on First Street in Drain on Oct. 28, 2026.

The incumbent mayor, Ben Simons, said the area was once home to more timber industry jobs, and a resurgence in such work would draw retailers.

“What the City of Drain really needs right now is we need a good industrial type operation to come back to the city to provide those jobs,” said Simons. “And I think you would see along with that the economic drive, the rest of the retail would follow suit when you have workers in town.”

The position of mayor in Drain does not have executive powers, but Savage said he sees room to improve the city through its soft power.

“I believe that the mayor can also be a cheerleader in the aspect of if you think that there's a certain amount of public apathy for programs and for volunteering and for things that can be done around town,” he said.

Among the other topics of concern in the race is the city budget. But this budget debate is not the same as it is in other places.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC A Ben Simons campaign sign sits in the window of the former Vadai Wine Cellars tasting room on Oct. 28, 2026, a few doors north of Savage's Tattoo Studio on First Street.

“Other cities, counties, and the state are talking about budget cuts, and the City of Drain is not,” said Simons. “And that is because of responsible planning. And that groundwork was laid years ago. And we get to be the benefactors of that today.”

Simons said the main job is to continue that legacy of responsibility. But Savage raised a concern about budgeting.

“Financially, Drain is solvent,” said Savage. “But financially, Drain has some issues that we've been trying as a city for some time to get straightened out for our final audits. And we're a little bit behind on that.”

The Oregon Secretary of State’s website shows the last time Drain submitted an audit was in 2021.

The importance of ensuring Drain’s finances is a large concern for both mayoral candidates, particularly since the water, wastewater and electric utilities are run by the city.

“The cost to provide the personnel to run the wires for the electric company, to put the water pipes in the ground, those are always going up,” said Simons. “But what the City of Drain does really well is we figure out ways to maximize that dollar, and make sure that we're getting the best value.”

Savage said he first learned about that importance when he served on the city’s budget committee before being elected to the city council.

“That was kind of eye-opening in the sense that we own [the utilities], so we have to manage the entire thing, all that goes into it and all that comes out of it. And it's imperative to the population that those things work.”

Savage said he’s happy to serve the city in whatever capacity voters will have him, while Simons–who was appointed to the city council and then the mayorship this summer after the previous mayor resigned–said he wants a shot at a full two-year term of his own.

“I found myself in the mayor's seat and I'd like to stay for another two years and keep working on cleaning up what's going on in the city,” he said.

Simon’s experience goes beyond his time as mayor of Drain. In 2018, he was elected mayor of Yoncalla, a similarly-sized town about five miles away.

He was 18 at the time, making him one of the youngest mayors in the history of the U.S.

