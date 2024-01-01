Sarah McCammon and KLCC: "The Exvangelicals"

In her new book ‘’The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church”, NPR political correspondent Sarah McCammon names the massive social movement of people leaving the church.

She'll be coming to Oregon on April 27th for two events with KLCC and our audience. This is a chance to hear her speak on the book and her own experience growing up as an evangelical.

The events are free, but registration is strongly recommended to ensure your seat.

EVENTS:

Eugene - April 27th from 3-5pm

Hilyard Community Center

Bookseller partner is Tsunami Books

REGISTER

Corvallis - April 27th from 11am-1pm

The Book Bin in downtown Corvallis

REGISTER

