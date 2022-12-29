© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology

OSU archaeologists discover oldest-known projectile points in the Americas

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM PST
OSU projectiles
oregonstate.edu

Oregon State University says its archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas.

The 13 partial and full points range in size from a half inch to two inches, and have been carbon dated to about 15,700 hundred years ago.

That’s nearly 3,000 years older than the so-called Clovis points found throughout North America, and 2,300 years older than other points found at the same site along the Salmon River.

The points are similar to projectile points found in Hokkaido, Japan, dating to 16,000-20,000 years ago. Their presence in Idaho reinforces the hypothesis that there are early genetic and cultural connections between the ice age peoples of Northeast Asia and North America.

The findings were published last week (12/23) in the journal “Science Advances.”

Tags
Science & Technology Oregon State Universityarchaeology
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards