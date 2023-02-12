© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology

New app offers therapy to UO students abroad

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM PST
hannah-wei-aso6SYJZGps-unsplash.jpg
Hannah Wei
/
Unsplash

Stressed-out students studying abroad through the University of Oregon can now access mental health services anytime, anywhere with the touch of a smartphone. KLCC’s Jasmine Lewin reports.

My SSP, which stands for My Student Support Program, is an app developed to give students abroad access to a variety of wellness resources. 24/7 mental health support is available in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and French.

Alyssa Cervenka is the Global Outreach Health Safety and Risk Manager for the UO. She said for more long-term support, students can receive weekly therapy sessions, virtual workouts, podcasts, and more guides to general well-being.

“This is just a way for them to really help process their experiences and provide them with a variety of resources," Cervenka said. "Even if it’s just a podcast about prioritizing, or making sure you’re drinking responsibly. Those kinds of things.”

The app is available to all students studying abroad with the University of Oregon, Jasmine Lewin, KLCC news.

Tags
Science & Technology University of Oregonmental healthUniversity of Oregon GEOStudy Abroad
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content