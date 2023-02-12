New app offers therapy to UO students abroad

Stressed-out students studying abroad through the University of Oregon can now access mental health services anytime, anywhere with the touch of a smartphone. KLCC’s Jasmine Lewin reports.

My SSP, which stands for My Student Support Program, is an app developed to give students abroad access to a variety of wellness resources. 24/7 mental health support is available in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and French.

Alyssa Cervenka is the Global Outreach Health Safety and Risk Manager for the UO. She said for more long-term support, students can receive weekly therapy sessions, virtual workouts, podcasts, and more guides to general well-being.

“This is just a way for them to really help process their experiences and provide them with a variety of resources," Cervenka said. "Even if it’s just a podcast about prioritizing, or making sure you’re drinking responsibly. Those kinds of things.”

The app is available to all students studying abroad with the University of Oregon, Jasmine Lewin, KLCC news.