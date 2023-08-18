© 2023 KLCC

Science & Technology

Yaquina Head lighthouse celebrates 150th anniversary this weekend

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT
A lighthouse sits above a coastline, as shot from below.
Bureau of Land Management of Oregon and Washington
Yaquina Head lighthouse

Oregon’s tallest lighthouse celebrates its 150th anniversary this weekend.

The 93-ft. high Yaquina Head lighthouse north of Newport has aided navigation since August 20, 1873.

The Bureau of Land Management manages the 100-acre property. This weekend, there will be rangers on hand to help identify critters in the tide pools and host an art show and contest.

In addition, BLM spokesperson Sarah Bennett said visitors may feel like they’ve stepped back in time. “Folks will notice there will be Victorian era lighthouse keepers teaching children Victorian era games and tending the house garden that would have fed lighthouse keepers," Bennett said. "So there will be a whole living history element going on for the public.”

Bennett said the lighthouse will be officially re-dedicated just before sunset on Sunday.

Representatives from the Coast Guard, the Department of the Interior, the BLM and others will talk about the significance of the historic structure at a ceremonial re-lighting.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
