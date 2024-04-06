A few tips for viewing Monday’s partial eclipse over Oregon

If you’re planning to watch the eclipse Monday morning, there are a few things to know. Sky gazers in the Pacific Northwest are in store for a partial eclipse—when just about a quarter of the sun will be shadowed by the moon.

This means the entire event must be viewed while wearing eclipse glasses-- for eye protection. Over the Willamette Valley, the celestial show will begin around 10:20 in the morning, with maximum eclipse happening between 11:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., depending on where you’re situated.

University of Oregon astronomer Scott Fisher said consider location for getting optimal views.

“Anywhere you have a clear look to the east that you can see the sun fairly high in the sky will be just fine," Fisher said. "I’ll bet it would look awesome from Spencer’s Butte, on top of Mount Pisgah would be beautiful, Mary’s Peak. Anywhere that you can get a nice expansive view I think would make it a little bit cooler.”

Fisher said attempt to get above any partial haze or patchy clouds. Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Portland indicate the clearest skies during the eclipse will be in the central and southern Willamette Valley.

