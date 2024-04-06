© 2024 KLCC

A few tips for viewing Monday’s partial eclipse over Oregon

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 6, 2024 at 4:38 PM PDT
a partial eclipse of the sun
Joel Kowsky
/
NASA
The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun, during a partial eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Astronomers say the partial eclipse over Oregon on April 8, 2024 will appear much like this image (minus the Space Station of course), with 24% of the sun shadowed by the moon.

If you’re planning to watch the eclipse Monday morning, there are a few things to know. Sky gazers in the Pacific Northwest are in store for a partial eclipse—when just about a quarter of the sun will be shadowed by the moon.

This means the entire event must be viewed while wearing eclipse glasses-- for eye protection. Over the Willamette Valley, the celestial show will begin around 10:20 in the morning, with maximum eclipse happening between 11:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., depending on where you’re situated.

University of Oregon astronomer Scott Fisher said consider location for getting optimal views.

“Anywhere you have a clear look to the east that you can see the sun fairly high in the sky will be just fine," Fisher said. "I’ll bet it would look awesome from Spencer’s Butte, on top of Mount Pisgah would be beautiful, Mary’s Peak. Anywhere that you can get a nice expansive view I think would make it a little bit cooler.”

Fisher said attempt to get above any partial haze or patchy clouds. Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Portland indicate the clearest skies during the eclipse will be in the central and southern Willamette Valley.
Science & Technology eclipse
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
