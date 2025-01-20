© 2025 KLCC

An underwater volcano is predicted to erupt off the Oregon coast in 2025. It could offer insights about land-based volcanoes

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 20, 2025 at 2:26 PM PST
Two men monitor a wall of video screens showing underwater instruments
Marley Parker
/
ML Parker Media
Bill Chadwick, right watches underwater maneuvers during the most recent visit to Axial Seamount, in June, 2024.

An Oregon State University scientist has predicted a volcanic eruption in 2025. But at about one mile under the ocean, the volcano isn’t considered a threat.

Bill Chadwick is a Research Associate at OSU and studies Axial Seamount, which is 300 miles west of Astoria. He said while it is the most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest, it isn’t explosive, poses no tsunami risk and has no impact on the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

For decades, Axial has had patterns of inflation and lava-flow eruption, most recently in 2015.

Chadwick said a network of sensors give scientists real-time data about seismic activity and seafloor movement, which are now at levels similar to the last eruption.

He told KLCC that researchers can learn a lot from an eruption in progress, such as, “where the magma’s accumulating, what depth, what kind of shape is the reservoir.… Does magma move around before it erupts? Are there telltale signs that happen before an eruption occurs that we can use for better forecasting?”

Chadwick said Axial is an ideal test case to answer questions about land-based volcanoes.

You can watch a short, summary video of the most recent expedition to the seamount here.

Tags
Environment volcanoesOregon State UniversityBill ChadwickAxial Seamount
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
