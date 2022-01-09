City Club of Eugene: Student Leadership in Climate Education in Eugene SD 4J

Program date: Jan. 7, 2022

Air date: Jan. 10, 2022

From the City Club of Eugene:

Students from Eugene School District 4J’s four high schools are leading the way on environmental stewardship. Effective environmental stewardship—like most complex civic activities—relies on knowing how the patterns and substance of everyday life contribute to good practice. Public education has always played a role in building the knowledge and skills among ordinary people, to develop their competence in nurturing healthy communities. But students have not always been part of the curriculum design team. This program will show how times are changing.

The 4J Climate Justice Team is a network of students and staff across district. The team’s goal is implementing PK-12 climate education in schools within 4J, with a broader aim of sharing successful strategies statewide. They are currently focusing on ways to infuse climate education into existing K-12 curriculum across subjects, as well as ways to bring sustainable practices to all buildings in the district.

Moderators:

Sarah Ruggiero Kirby, Eugene 4J Secondary Science Specialist

Tana Shepard, Eugene 4J Climate, Energy, and Conservation Specialist

Speakers:

Bodhi Coelho is a senior at South Eugene High School and a member of the school’s environmental club, Earth Guardians 350. He plans to pursue a career in education and is passionate about implementing climate justice curriculum in schools around Eugene.

Sandra Cronin is a North Eugene High School senior who strives for environmental and racial justice. Her hope is to study environmental and climate science after high school.

Olivia Plumb is a senior at Sheldon High School. She plans to pursue a career in ecology with an emphasis on conservation.

Lottie Rohde is a junior at Churchill High School. She has a passion for environmental activism and sustainability. She is currently the head of the Climate Action Club and is a member of the Rachel Carson Academy at CHS.