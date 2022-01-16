City Club of Eugene: Lessons From The Pandemic: UO's Impact on The Next Normal

Program date : Jan. 14

Air date: Jan. 17

From the City Club of Eugene:

President Michael H. Schill provides an update on the University of Oregon, where in-person instruction and activities successfully resumed this fall. He will discuss some of the lessons learned during the pandemic and the ways the university is applying those lessons to meet its mission of teaching, research, and service. These lessons also inform how the UO will help the community recover and thrive in the “next” normal.

Michael H. Schill is the 18th president of the University of Oregon and holds a tenured faculty position in the UO School of Law. He began his tenure on July 1, 2015. He previously served as the dean and Harry N. Wyatt Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School. Prior to joining the University of Chicago in 2010, Schill served as the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2004 to 2009. His other faculty appointments include tenured positions as professor of law and urban planning at New York University and professor of law and real estate at the University of Pennsylvania.

A nationally recognized expert in property, real estate, and housing law and policy, Schill is the author or co-author of three books and more than 40 scholarly articles. His casebook, Property , co-authored with James Krier, Greg Alexander, and Lior Strahilevitz, is one of the best-selling casebooks used in American law schools.

Schill graduated with an AB in public policy from Princeton University and a JD from the Yale Law School.