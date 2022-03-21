City Club of Eugene: Eugene City Council Candidate Forum: Ward 4

Program date: March 18, 2022

Air date: March 21, 2022

From The City Club of Eugene:

Oregon’s spring election day is May 17, but it’s not just a primary election in Eugene. The non-partisan City Council elections in the May are more impactful than partisan elections that only pick one party’s candidate. If one candidate in City Council elections gets more than 50 % of the vote, the race is over. That person gets sworn in in January.

This year, challenger and former councilor Jennifer Solomon faces incumbent Jennifer Yeh to represent Ward 4, which is roughly north of Franklin and runs north and east to the city borders.

KLCC reporter Brian Bull will moderate the forum with candidates’ responses to questions about the many issues facing Eugene.

Incumbent Jennifer Yeh has represented Ward 4 on the Eugene City Council since 2017. Before running for City Council, she was a Harlow neighborhood activist for 10 years. As a city councilor, Jennifer continues to be an advocate for her community, focusing on issues like affordable housing, public safety and climate change. In Jennifer’s professional life she works for the Lane County Historical Society and serves as a board member on the Lane County Cultural Coalition. She earned a BA in English and Psychology from the University of Oregon.

Jennifer Solomon currently serves as the Director of Philanthropy at Relief Nursery, a local organization dedicated to strengthening families and keeping children safe. She also is a former Eugene city councilor, having served the residents of the Bethel area from 2003-2010. Before joining the City Council, she was a public relations professional and an intern for Mark O. Hatfield. She earned a degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon.